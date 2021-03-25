Marion Maréchal says ‘multicultural society’ is a ‘polite term for the end of Western society’
In the midst of a debate on multiculturalism and models of integration in the country, and while marches are still taking place against Islamophobia, the niece of Marine Le Pen, Marion Maréchal has a clear opinion on the issue.
Published: March 25, 2021, 11:21 am
The director of Issep was invited Monday, March 22 by Frédéric Taddeï on RT France, to speak in particular about the passage “from politics to metapolitics”. Asked about the term “multicultural society”, Marion Maréchal was clear. For her, this qualifier is nothing other than a “polite term to say the end of Western society and French society.”
“The former deputy underscored that we were “witnessing the erasure of French culture” because “the coexistence of different cultures on the territory leads to friction and violence”.
This multiculturalism would lead to a form of “permanent war of minorities where we are more able to agree on the essential” she explained and where the most organized will “succeed in making a difference in the democratic game”. She even goes further by qualifying this model as “dangerous” which could above all harm “national cohesion” and ultimately lead to “a form of apartheid”.
Marion Maréchal then denounced the concessions made to certain minorities, such as politicized Muslims who, according to her, seek “to obtain a certain number of concessions on the pretext of respecting their culture of origin or their religion”. She then cites the opening hours of the swimming pools or the times reserved for women. “By accepting this type of concession year after year, we end up drawing a form of apartheid society,” she said.
Marion Maréchal also protested against recent debates on the desire to wipe out the past and constantly want to question French heritage (debunking statues, renaming street names, etc.). “By dint of wanting in the name of emancipation, to destroy the nation, tradition, civilization and religion, we end up with race, sex, gender or skin colour. For me, this is an incredible civilizational regression.”
The president of the National Rally (RN), Marine Le Pen, has meanwhile deplored the double standard for French citizens as opposed to immigrants, after some demonstrations were allowed and not others.
Is there already a double standard today in France when it comes to demonstrating? This is the whole question raised by Le Pen on Tuesday March 23 in the morning on France Inter after a weekend marked by more than controversial events, starting with the carnival gathering more than 6 500 people in Marseille (Bouches-du -Rhône). “There is a form of impunity for this extreme left which is quite incomprehensible,” said Le Pen.
On Saturday March 20, a demonstration organized to pay tribute to a policewoman who had committed suicide had been “banned” while at the same time, “the demonstration organized by Madame Assa Traoré was allowed”.
Beyond these controversies that disturb the French, it is the entire government strategy that Marine Le Pen has questioned, in particular the latest measures taken to curb the epidemic. “We have to admit that no one has understood anything about this confinement which is one without being one.”
She said the “French no longer understand what is expected of them anymore” and added that there was a “risk that no more rule is respected and that’s very dangerous”.
It appears that at least in Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur voters would agree with this notion that Islam represents a danger if its adherents are not willing to integrate. According to a poll by Opinionway on behalf of La République en Marche (LREM), the RN would come in first place in the first round of the elections.
The regional daily La Provence unveiled a study published on March 23 highlighting two scenarios for the regional ballot in Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur. The vote will take place on June 13 and 20, 2021. In the first case, Thierry Mariani (RN) would obtain first place in the 1st round (29 percent) with a clear gap, ahead of LR Renaud Muselier (23 percent) and Sophie Cluzel’s LREM list, supported by the Modem (16 percent) followed by candidate for the the Ecologists (EELV), Olivier Dubuquoy (9 percent).
In the second case, if LR and LREM were to unite, they would obtain 30 percent, a score very close to the RN (31 percent). Even if Thierry Mariani has not yet formalized his candidacy, the study already showed that the RN will occupy a place of choice in PACA, regardless of the future alliances of competing parties.
It should be noted that this study commissioned by the presidential party was carried out a month ago. In the meantime, outgoing LR chairman has made it clear that he will not seal any deal with LREM. In addition, no second-round hypothesis was submitted to respondents.
All rights reserved. You have permission to quote freely from the articles provided that the source (www.freewestmedia.com) is given. Photos may not be used without our consent.
Consider donating to support our work
Help us to produce more articles like this. FreeWestMedia is depending on donations from our readers to keep going. With your help, we expose the mainstream fake news agenda.
Keep your language polite. Readers from many different countries visit and contribute to Free West Media and we must therefore obey the rules in, for example, Germany. Illegal content will be deleted.
If you have been approved to post comments without preview from FWM, you are responsible for violations of any law. This means that FWM may be forced to cooperate with authorities in a possible crime investigation.
If your comments are subject to preview by FWM, please be patient. We continually review comments but depending on the time of day it can take up to several hours before your comment is reviewed.
We reserve the right to delete comments that are offensive, contain slander or foul language, or are irrelevant to the discussion.
-
Joe
-
Jimbo
-
RADMIL
French family files charges of negligent homicide after AstraZeneca vaccine death
After a 63-year-old died of multiple thromboses in eastern France after being vaccinated with the AstraZeneca Corona vaccine, relatives filed charges of negligent homicide.
US-NATO provocation in Ukraine to stop Russian pipeline
US Europe Command has raised its posture to the highest level, “potential imminent threat”, as USAF surveillance flights have tracked Russia’s border over the past 48 hours.
Britain does not exclude preventive nuclear attack in latest cyber defence review
LondonA "kinetic" response, across the board, even nuclear, underpins the new British national strategy that will shape the operational guidelines for the UK, post-Brexit. It does not exclude any scenario should the country be hit by a hostile attack from a foreign power and is aimed at partially or totally “blinding” the protection capabilities of infrastructures or systems that are critical for the safety of the population and economic activity.
Illegal migration chaos of 2015 could repeat itself
The Swedish politician Ylva Johansson, EU Commissioner for Home Affairs, visited a migrant camp under construction on the Greek island of Lesbos recently. The facility is set to replace the warehouse, which was completely destroyed in a fire in September last year. It was set on fire by migrants who wanted to force their transfer to mainland Greece.
German polls see majority in favour of tougher lockdown
BerlinAccording to surveys, a majority of Germans are in favour of stricter Corona measures. As a survey by Infratest Dimap for the public broadcaster ARD Germany, showed 67 percent of those surveyed supported a tougher lockdown.
Germany pauses AstraZeneca vaccine again with 31 new cases of blood clotting
The EU recently decided to resume vaccination with AstraZeneca's vaccine, but new reports of blood clots are already coming in.
Threats, attacks against French elected officials tripled in 2020
ParisIn particular, violence by citizens against mayors has risen sharply. The total number of attacks, threats or insults against elected politicians recorded in 2020, stands at 1300.
The British government’s deportation plans draw ire
LondonThe British government's plans to speed up the deportation of asylum seekers to safe EU countries have attracted criticism. There is not the slightest chance that planned bilateral agreements to take back immigrants will work, said a former minister. The Refugee Convention however allows for this.
German Spelling Council rejects gender-sensitive forms
BerlinFor the time being, the Council for German Spelling has spoken out against the inclusion of the gender asterisk, the underscore, the colon or other abbreviated forms to identify so-called multi-gender names.
British teacher hides from protesting Muslims over Mohammed cartoons
The case of the teacher at the Grammar School in Batley, Northern England, against which there were angry protests from Muslims, made it to the front pages of the British media.