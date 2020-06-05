Skip to Content

BLM protest. Photo supplied

University agrees that black students should be graded differently

Students at the University of Washington are demanding that black students should not face difficult exams and time constraints because they are too “busy fighting for [their] rights to sit down and study”.

Published: June 5, 2020, 9:41 am

    Washington

    And the university thinks it is a good idea: It is currently advising professors to pass black students on the basis of race after an online petition gathered more than 26 000 signatures.

    “You need to encourage and demand professors to accommodate their black students during this time. If UW truly understands our pain, UW will be a part of alleviating it,” the petition states.

    Click here to subscribe to our Free West Media YouTube Channel!

     

    Nicole McNichols, UW Psychology Professor told Campus Reform that she supported the move. “Obviously, I support the petition and absolutely believe the accommodations it requests should be honored by all faculty. Students need all of the support and compassion we can afford to give them right now.”

    The email sent by McNichols to her students reads: “First, the remaining homework chapters are being put into review mode. Everyone will receive full points. Second, I have decided to drop everyone’s lowest exam score. This means that you may opt-out of taking Exam 3 if you just don’t feel up to it, (or if you [are] happy with your scores from exam 1 and 2).”

    UW Senior Director of Media Relations Victor Balta said that all staff were asked “to consider that while we are together as a community, some are being affected more than others”.

    All rights reserved. You have permission to quote freely from the articles provided that the source (www.freewestmedia.com) is given. Photos may not be used without our consent.

    Consider donating to support our work

    Help us to produce more articles like this. FreeWestMedia is depending on donations from our readers to keep going. With your help, we expose the mainstream fake news agenda.

    Keep ​your language polite​. Readers from many different countries visit and contribute to Free West Media and we must therefore obey the rules in​,​ for example​, ​Germany. Illegal content will be deleted.

    If you have been approved to post comments without preview from FWM, you are responsible for violation​s​ of​ any​ law. This means that FWM may be forced to cooperate with authorities in a possible crime investigation.

    If your comments are subject to preview ​by FWM, please be patient. We continually review comments but depending on the time of day it can take up to several hours before your comment is reviewed.

    We reserve the right to del​ete​ comments that are offensive, contain slander or foul language, or are irrelevant to the discussion.

    • Johan Lewis Last

      What a stupid idea. Students study, protestors protest. Students do not protest. You can do either one but you can not do both. No work no pay. No study no points.

      • Lydia A Hubbell

        You can do both, but if your protesting interferes with your studying, you have to make a choice as to what is more important…your grades or your protesting. This is one of the most asinine concessions made since the riots began. I would expect somebody would get sued for discrimiation based on race over this.

        • Johan Lewis Last

          Hence my comment of saying you can not be a student and protest. When you are a driver, you are in the car but when you are not in the car, you are not a driver. Simple, logical. Same with students, you are either a student studying for something or you are not a student studying for something. There are consequences for the choices you make and the consequences for students not studying but doing something like protesting should NOT be to grade them differently. They did not do the work, so they should not get the benefit of being graded positively for it. If they bring this entitled attitude into the real world, there would be chaos.

        • Bennie Nance

          Only white people can be racist, where have you been?

        • Sonya Mawhorter

          yea but the looting & burning still angers me because they honestly thought they deserved that free stuff as hey all kept saying it was insured! yea they need schooling and obviously better schooling since they have zero clue how economics work! freaking idiots

      • Sonya Mawhorter

        agree then they need to drop out until school becomes their priority! imagine working through cancer taking car of everything because you have no help from family & friends? well that was me and is me so give me a freaking break and realize there are many who have it worse than deciding which thing to protest. ugg this pisses me off on a level i never knew i had

        • Johan Lewis Last

          In my country we call these folks entitled socialist unavailing snowflakes. They think everyone must love them, must listen to them, must accept them, must feed them, must feel sorry for them, must support them, do not have to be a contributing to society or the economy. They are a bane on humanity and we must do everything in our power to get rid of this “mentality”.

        • Reba

          YES!!

      • jacco jansen

        Close… In South Africa it goes:
        “No work, no pay, unless your company is black owned”

        • Johan Lewis Last

          More like state owned

      • Claire CJS

        students don’t protest? someone didn’t read the history of supreme court precedents related to vietnam, eh?

        Erasing history

        • Johan Lewis Last

          Let say those were students protesting the war? Did they demand to be treated differently because they were protesting? But then again, it is very difficult to protest while you are busy in a class room…oh wait. Those are not students, they are protesters. The same as you say you are a worker, but you are not working because you are protesting, then you are not a worker, you are a protesters. You can not be both at the same time. Theses blm protesters wanted justice, they demanded reform, all good things if you ask me BUT they changed when they started doing illegal things. The blm has long since lost their way, they have become THE problem. No one cares why they started protesting ( a noble cause) but the have lost all credibility. I watched a video yesterday where a guy was stuck on the road because the blm were prohibiting him from his freedom. He hooted, and one of the guys kicked his car. When he got out, about 15 of those black blm attacked him, not one other blm protester stopped the violence and the also damaged his car. Those are NOT protesters, those are the actions of terrorists and they should be treated as such. I have stopped caring for why the blm exist or why they were protesting in the first place. THEY are the problem and they will be stopped. People are fed up with them. Talking about erasing history, yeah it seems blm + antifa wants to do just that BUT they have no idea about their own history. Damaging statues of people that fought and died to get rid of slavery. Some of those statues were erected and paid for by BLACK people. Ignorance or stupidity? Take your pick. If you want to achieve something in life, you have to work hard for it and just because you are protesting (or were a protester) for a good cause, that does not negate the fact that you need to study hard to achieve results. Dont be an entitled ignorant fool because that is guaranteed to get you NOWHERE.

        • Highlandhuntress

          Yeah and Vietnam era students are a national embarrassment. Entitled children whose parents paid their way out of the draft. They treated the kids whose parents couldn’t pay off the government like dirt! They spit on them! They called them names! When they ran the government they discriminated against them and withheld mental help!

          You don’t know crap about what really happened because the Liberal brainwashing system has erased the REAL history of the Vietnam War! Most of those Vietnam protesters dropped out of college to live like hippies and do heavy drugs. The ones that actually graduated either didn’t participate or became the Democrat Idiots that are trying to destroy the Constitution today.

          So you sit down and shut up because adults who are more intelligent and experienced than you are having a rational discussion.

    • Bob

      Beyond stupid. I’d rather hire a student who could pass their exams and have a higher priority to their studies than protesting.

    • pcl

      So the standards for one race are being dumbed-down further than they already were. I’ll bet it has occurred to some black students that their degrees will be seen as less credible, but it’s probably hard to turn down something that it being presented as a “favor”. Every now and then , students have sued their schools, claiming that they graduated without learning much. I hope that occurs to a few of these graduates.

    • Nexusfast123

      Why not just give them a degree….why go through the process of learning.

      • Dave Hamilton

        That’ll be BLM’s next demand.

        • Arizona Skky

          ABSOLUTELY NOT! And You need not try to push this off as if this is something we all agree with. Thanks in advance.

          • Reba

            I agree 100%with you!!

            • Devan Hammack

              good virtue signalling there Reba, but your comment makes no sense. She wasn’t saying something to be ‘agreed’ with.

        • John

          What do you mean “will be”? It already is a BLM demand and has been for years!

      • Ricky Cherry

        That has been happening for 50 years.

    • tbrec63387

      For 15 years I worked in a residential treatment center for adolescents, most of which were minorities. All of them had criminal records and were put into our 6 to 12 months of treatment because a judge saw hope that they could turn their lives around. I’m white and was commonly known as a hard ass, which in many respects I was. When I’d meet a new client I would explain that I set the bar very high and expected no less from them then what I expected of my own kids. I reiterated that I was not their dad but that I would be short changing them if I set the bar any lower then my own kids. If I set the bar lower, it would be saying that they weren’t the effort and most of all it would be saying that they weren’t capable of achieving. In those months of treatment, most of the kids did reach that bar, it wasn’t easy but THEY did it. I should note that this wasn’t a “tough love” environment but that which was encouraging and when they fell short, were able to accept the consequences and make the changes they were given. I remember one client saying to another staff that I made him so angry at times but he loved me for being who I am. The bar I set for them eventually became their bar to maintain. The actions by this college is no less then systemic racist at its best and most of all demeaning. If I were a parent of any of these students, I would pull them out of their so fast it would make their head spin. And if people, black or white don’t see this …

      • jamesgordonpatterson

        Few have two parent families. Generations of welfare has made them dependent on that government check. Fathers need not stick around and support their families. We don’t have to look at communist countries to see how it all works out. Go to any indian reservation… or black ghettos in America. And now the hands are out for more.

        • Hans Olo

          The whole welfare system is set up as to practically ensure fatherless homes – they can’t get welfare if the father is living with the mother – so Black women, in fact all women, had a choice – have intact families with a breadwinner, or fatherless families and a welfare check. They knew which way they’d choose.

          • Sonya Mawhorter

            i can’t believe i have reached the point of saying this but i have…stop having kids and i mean it! i was married we had 1 kid because thats all we could afford. i never thought humm well i can just get on welfare but the majority of black friends i have know how to use the system to get more than i could ever imagine and im self employed i need to be on disability but can’t get approved, im so broke and haven’t seen the first stimulus check. my black friend don’t work have full freezers go on trips,get their hair/nails done go out partying don’t have a care in the world so what am i doing wrong???

            • Grambini

              The fact that your friends with these low life people might be the problem. And the very step in change you should make. Cream only rises to the top if it’s in a clean environment

            • David Chupp

              You have honor and self respect. Without knowing anything else, I’m guessing your child has respect for you. I was a single dad with twin boys. Much of the time I had two jobs or one job with long hours. I did it so we could have a better life and future. I admire someone that plans their family. The 3 of you keep up the good work.

            • Rhonda Phillips

              You are too rosy?

            • groot

              you have self respect…

          • Matt Greenwood

            Welfare system started by the white man..

            • Hans Olo

              Yes that’s correct – it was set up by racist white Democrats and white Liberals. And there’s no shortage of black people who whore themselves out to the Democratic party to enrich themselves to do their dirty work and doing nothing for the black community.
              Liberals have taught women to marry the State and that fathers are a detriment to children.
              Any time black people try to leave the African-American culture, any time they try to leave the ghetto they’re accused of ‘acting white’, of being race traitors and Uncle Toms for wanting to better themselves. They’ve become their own worst enemies which is exactly what the Democrats wanted – keep them on the new, urban plantations, destroying themselves.

            • Highlandhuntress

              Exactly, welfare was the Democrats ultimate tool to control those they feel are inferior to them. The parties didn’t change beliefs, Democrats just found a more devastating way to retain control over minorities and ensure their failure to be independent and guarentee dependence on the Democratic Party.

            • WATCHER

              Democrats

          • anfield

            Majority dont know who their father is. Goes for their mothers too.

        • Michael Fry

          Women need to close their legs and married ones need to stop acting as if they are the gold standard because they simply have a pussy, women also need to open their eyes that arsehole they are dating will not change because he has a band on his finger he will remain the arsehole, men that selfish entitled bitch you are dating will not change she will become more so, there are men not worthy of having a partner as there equally as many women not worthy of being a partner see them for what they are and leave them in the dust.
          .

          • Debbie

            Or maybe the men they are dating could learn to be respectful to women. You sound like you have issues, Mr. Fry. Women aren’t perfect, but come on now, you sound far from perfect yourself. You sound like a bitter, resentful man who can’t hold on to a woman because you can’t respect a woman. Jack ass.

          • Highlandhuntress

            Never have kids Michael Fry. Men like you are the reason there are so many fatherless children.

            BTW you keep your dick to yourself instead of going around procreating with every woman you can.

            I hate feminists, but I hate a$$#*/@ players more.

        • T0m0

          The Democrats pushed the second round of slavery when they created welfare, because it discouraged fathers from marrying mohers..

      • RA Dagnesses, Broker

        Perfectly stated!

      • Sonya Mawhorter

        this is wrong on every single level. i for one have had enough of it.

        • Claire CJS

          you’re the real victim here lol

          • Nano Sapian

            Nice strawman.

          • jack johnson

            When 75% of young black males cannot do math or read at a proficient grade level….we in fact are the victims.

            • Shannon Gunter

              Apply yourself get a tutor stay after for extra help ask a friend so many options instead of playing the victim!!!!!!!

            • Highlandhuntress

              It’s disgusting that teachers who claim to care by having no real expectations for black students are encouraging others to do the same. Every student needs to have challenging, but realistic expectations. Most young people need the challenge to expand their knowledge or they don’t put in maximum effort.

              Black students deserve the same challenges and chances as every other student. I pray the college recognizes the disservice they are doing to those students. 😢

            • jack johnson

              Unions….they`re a disaster. They kill our education system and our law enforcement, it`s impossible to get rid of the bad apples.

            • anfield

              You’re living on a different planet. They are by and large a destructive not constructive race.

            • mtcrow4

              Blacks are inferior, they have at best a jungle mentality.

          • ZionstsControlYou

            How quickly your tune would change if someone you know was murdered by a racist black person because of the victim culture you promote.

            https://theredelephants.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/EYem4LvU4AA2qmF.jpg

            • T0m0

              You forgot black on black.

            • SofaKingSweet

              There wasn’t enough room on the chart.

            • honkycracker

              It be off the page

            • Pahoran

              The title of the chart is “Interracial violent crime incidents 2018”.

            • Highlandhuntress

              You support the Democratic belief that black people are not able to handle adversity and challenge as well as white people? Are you serious?

              There are racial issues that must be fixed, but setting black people up to fail later on isn’t going to fix ANYTHING! 🙄

            • Connie Rogers Lubonovic

              AMEN! I think it is racist to think they cannot do the same curriculum. It is setting them up to fail.

          • tcampbellla

            What? How so, Sonya? Shouldn’t we hold everyone to a high standard? We should give everyone a good education of course, but if they don’t conjugate “to be” correctly they should be help to learn. I think a lot of “racism’ is just not helping blacks to do better an accept less than stellar results. Everyone is responsible.

        • Highlandhuntress

          Yes, setting lower expectation levels for black students is wrong on every level. It’s systematically holding them down and setting them up to fail.

          Black people are just as prepared to handle strife and adversity as any other race. What this college is doing is a slap in the face to EVERY poc.

          • anfield

            Never in a million years. Look at the state of Africa

      • GB

        Amen!
        It seems the group du jour are demanding special treatment in education, hiring and promotion, enforcement and sentencing of criminal actions, and other areas of life in general, and use the same old dried up excuses to do so.

        So, do their own leaders feel that the group is more incapable of higher learning than their Caucasian counterparts? What about other ethnicities? Maybe they should be given their own special dispensations?

        It seems they are admitting that their minority status makes them less capable than everyone else?

        I’m sorry, but I know for a fact that this is untrue based on personal interactions with friends and colleagues.

        If this nonsense is true, I would be ashamed to be associated with any of the groups that support it and ashamed to say I had a degree from that college!

        Not only would I remove my child from this school if I were black and could do so, but as a Caucasian parent, I would urge all of the to remove thrir students as well as in protest not only to the RACIAL BIAS but to support the fact that the school is short changing the black community with it’s RACIST attitude that the black community is somehow “less capable.”

        • Ricky Cherry

          Our country has been this way for 50 years thanks to the Civil Rights Act, and they are still not satisfied.

          • Patricia Sisson

            They will never be satisfied. Action rewarded will be continued. We are fostering black people to fail and to blame white people for their failure.

        • vladdy1

          A huge problem was the culture of the schools, when the administration and social workers there began making excuses for students and not allowing our program to work. At another school, I had a student tell me he was allowed to go to the office and play video games when he was upset (that became very common in the early 2000s and now is everywhere)– and of course, he became that way as soon as work was assigned.

          I assured him he would be fine, and he was. But the next day, he was gone. He had been transferred to another class by administrators who then wanted me to sign a form agreeing to teach to certain conditions they came up with that I knew would result in failure. I never did get the backing I needed and had my first and only classroom fight in that room because I was not allowed to set expectations and structure. That was my last teaching job.

          If you do not expect much, you do not get much. It is bad for the students and ends up even worse for society when they act out in rage when THEIR expectations, having always been met, are not catered to. This is what we have created and what we are now seeing in our streets.

      • ragnar ladbrok

        There are factors that determine success in such an environment, i.e. classroom size, age, support from mother or whomever controls the kid. peer pressure, etc. It is a shame that people are paid to have special small classes for those that don’t normally fit into society. Check in three years after they finish their schooling and see how many are in prison. You’ll be shocked at the high number. Now, more than ever, black kids are taught the the white teacher is the racist, bad guy. things are going down hill thanks to BLM, white anarchists’, and just stupid snowflakes.

      • RazzBarry1

        The more special treatment black Americans receive, the worse they do. Black Africans come here to attend university, and do much better than black Americans who had access to much better education. It’s shameful, how the tax dollars of Americans Citizens are wasted on people who have no desire to learn.

        • Claire CJS

          Because they don’t live in a country with systemic racism, dumb fuck.

          • Michael Montgomery

            Please don’t ever have children or work with them. You are in need of serious mental intervention.

          • Devan Hammack

            Oh, did you miss this at the top? “Keep ​your language polite”
            Yeah, thought so.

            We don’t live in a country with systemic racism either. —Prove— me wrong.
            We *DID* 20+ years ago, we don’t now.

            Look up Thomas Sowell. Shelby Steele. Glenn Loury. John McWhorter.

            Look up the difference between West Indies immigrants (Black) and black americans born here. Hint: West indies immigrants make 58% more. Why? Culture and family structure is what it came down to.

            Want to talk about police violence? In studies, cops are proven to be MORE hesitant to shoot a black suspect than white, because of the backlash they’d get.
            Black people commit more than 50% of all murders in the USA every year despite being only 13-14% of the population. THAT is why they’re jailed more. THAT is why they are shot by cops disproportionately given their population. Overall, white people are still killed twice as much as black people.

            Look up the difference in spending between black and white: Average white person car is Ford F150. Black person is a Mercedes.
            Average black person doesn’t have $400 to pay for an emergency, but has 2 pair of Jordans that cost $500
            THAT is why they don’t have generational wealth. If you spend it all as soon as you get it, you can’t move up the ladder.

            Crime… if you live in a neighborhood stricken with crime, you can’t get a loan for a house. Its harder to get a credit card. It costs more if you want insurance. Businesses dont want to move into high crime areas, so its harder to get a job.
            Clean up the crime, and the other stuff would follow

            And finally, Fathers. Children without a father are much more likely to drop out of school, end up in prison, etc.. 20x more likely to end up in Prison I believe.
            And that’s what BLM is fighting for… abolishing the nuclear family (look it up on their website).

            Educate yourself. Please

            • Don Wiggins

              Don’t confuse her with facts. She obviously has very low reading comprehension skills. I mean you said they were in university here where she believes systemic racism exists. That would pretty much mean everything would be equal.
              These people don’t even realize how racist they are. It’s so sad.

          • Michael A. Rothman

            Claire, shut the hell up you moron. Systemic racism has nothing to do with disparity between Black africans and African Americans performance. It has everything to do with societal expectations and culture. Folks from Africa are much more focused on education and excelling. That is an indisputable fact.

            Educate yourself.

            • j. ray

              FYI real Africans hate American blacks. In fact i found that not one other ethnic group on the planet wants to work with Anerican blacks! The reason. Its the samenthing from every group. They all say they are lazy. They sll ssy they act like you owe them and should do the work for them. This entire thing right now is about them wanting to be allowed to run crazy and do what they want without being hassled by the police. They tend yo want to live by if you have the numbers or are stronger then you should take what you want from anyone you want!!

          • Ibulena

            You kiss your family with that foul mouth?

          • Jim Bogold

            Explain systemic racism, give me examples of it and how would you combat it. If there is systemic racism how do any poc excel in this country and how are there so many poc millionaires in this country.

            • fanofall

              Look up redlining! And please read more than one article on it. Go all the way back to its beginnings until 2day.

            • Red Barron

              Redlining has been illegal for 50-some odd years now. Next example?

            • Highlandhuntress

              Why don’t you give actual facts rather than tell people to go look up radical Liberal terms?

          • therealskyhawk

            Ahh, Claire bear cant back up her ignorant statement? Boo hoo.

          • Highlandhuntress

            Claure CJS, what an intelligent reply. Yes, everyone, our Democrat school system encourages young people to react irrationally and unintelligently.

        • Highlandhuntress

          They are told by white Democrats they don’t have to learn. They are encouraged by white Democrats to “just let the white people take care of you”.

      • WhiteHouse Clown

        Daniel Patrick Moynihan nailed it in his 1965 report.
        The report concluded that the structure of family life in the black community constituted a ‘tangle of pathology… capable of perpetuating itself without assistance from the white world,’ and that ‘at the heart of the deterioration of the fabric of Negro society is the deterioration of the Negro family. It is the fundamental source of the weakness of the Negro community at the present time.’ Also, the report argued that the matriarchal structure of black culture weakened the ability of black men to function as authority figures. That particular notion of black familial life has become a widespread, if not dominant, paradigm for comprehending the social and economic disintegration of late 20th-century black urban life.

      • vladdy1

        Hmmm…my husband and I used to teach together….at one school, we had two special ed classes in one room, taught as one group, and we did the same. Like you, we were considered “hard ass” by a lot of students and teachers, but like you, we saw great progress when they knew that there were consequences if they were not working according to expectations, with more freedom and privileges give to those who exceeded them.

        It was extremely successful and disapointing when, as time went on, we ended up in separate rooms at other schools and were not able to do it as successfully without working together (accommodating each other’s strengths and weaknesses, plus you’d be amazed at all you miss when you are teaching rather than just observing the classroom). Although I taught another ten years and he is still teaching — always in populations like you described — we never had the satisfaction of those five years when one of our students (they were a mix of abilities and behavior issues, BTW) bragged to friends about being in “the gifted class.” The students knew more was expected of them and lived up to it.

        Could not agree with you more that this is the bigotry of low expectations, unfair to all students involved. It also creates a sense of entitlement leading to exactly what we are seeing on our streets today. When one is given special reward for doing the minimum, they get extremely angry when in an environment where that reward is not offered.

      • Michael Fry

        The word you continually search for is THAN not thEn

      • Yup, the liberal message for 60+ years has been, we know you poor little minorities are too stupid to learn as well a white person, so we’re going to lower the bar to meet your limited capabilities…

        Also for those 60+ years we have been subsidizing irresponsibility, failure and poverty–and taxing responsibility, success and achievement to pay for it. Now, “Surprise, surprise” we are drowning in failure and poverty and demonizing those who have succeeded, and accomplished ,and paid for the useless dregs to breed.

        Best argument I can make for publicly funded abortion–look at the demographics, it’s the only Government program we should be expanding .

      • Dorothy Neumann

        You were their “tough love” instructor, but you don’t know the difference between “then” and “than.” Please translate, “that they weren’t the effort.” You use run on sentences. What are “the changes they are given.”? You would pull them out of “their” so fast. If you indeed are an instructor, I pity the school that hires you.

        • Highlandhuntress

          Instead of an intelligent reply and counter opinion you become a jerk who points out grammar errors. How long did it take you to look all of that up? I’m sure when you live off the government you have plenty of time to do so. Also many people reply on their cell phones where larger fingers have a better chance of hitting the wrong key and spellcheck decides what word you meant to type. Even when you spell correctly spellcheck will decide you meant to use the other meaning and word.

          So please take your ignorant, uninformed RADICAL LIBERAL beliefs and sit down and shut up because rational, intelligent adults are having an intelligent discussion. When we want a irrational, hysterical opinion we will call on you.

      • T0m0

        ‘… they weren’t WORTH the effort and most of all it …’

      • Connie Rogers Lubonovic

        I am with you. I don’t see this as doing anything but hurting them.

      • Marilyn Stern

        Your comment is one of the best I’ve read in a long time. I know of one black man, among many black men and women who would laud you. That man is Ben Carson.

    • jas5555

      Hey I got an idea! Let’s create a 2 class caste system.

      • Michael Menzies

        Lol jeepers that’s basically what these hypocrite leftists want while masquerading as virtuous

        • Highlandhuntress

          You got that right Michael Menzies!

      • Sonya Mawhorter

        i think they are but since they aren’t in school they wouldn’t understand the impact this is doing to them.

      • vladdy1

        Perhaps we can cal the system the New Jim Crow….or dhimmitude.

        • Highlandhuntress

          Let’s just call it Radical Liberalism because that’s what it is.

      • Highlandhuntress

        We have one already. Stupid Democrats and everyone else.

    • Marizanne van der Berg

      The most ridiculous statement ever!
      In future no jobs for them, then they will protest against the system, and the country will be rich in idiots.

      • jas5555

        It’s to late, it’s already happening.

    • James Arvidson

      So, since now any degree from the University of Washington from 2020 or later is now worth zero. Does that mean they will now refund everyones tuition? Anyone who continues to attend this University is burning money. Their degrees will be worthless.

      • cooganalaska

        Actually, the only degrees being degraded are those awarded to colored students.

        • SeanetteB

          Prospective employers looking at resumes will not see the applicant’s skin color, just the school and possibly the year. Older degrees from this university just lost worth too for older applicants who prefer not to give away age to avoid being passed over.

        • Arizona Skky

          Yikes

        • Highlandhuntress

          Unfortunately you are right. Employers will know that black applicant who went to that college could have been given a free pass and a degree without learning everything they needed to do the job. That student could have never protested or taken the easy way. They could have done every exam and assignment but because that college chose to devalue the intelligence and strength of their black students they will be judged solely by their college’s racist decision.

          It is disheartening to see that so many black people don’t see the truth. This isn’t a “gift” or an equalizing decision, but one setting them up to fail later on when black students from other colleges that required the same of ALL of their students are competing for the same jobs.

          Leniency in education is NEVER a gift, it just hinders educational growth and keeps students from reaching their full potential.

      • Arizona Skky

        😂😭😂

      • Sonya Mawhorter

        too bad they can’t see that

    • Bullshit, they should know what are the consequences!!!

    • Dave Mason

      PROOF POSITIVE OF WHITE SUPREMACY! These poor little black people are inferior and need special treatment – like retards! (no, this is not my opinion – it is what they are saying by their racist insanity)

      • MisterBusy

        Does the number 85 ring a bell?

        • cooganalaska

          Careful MisterBusy…. no one wants to go there. Nothing provokes like the truth.

          • MisterBusy

            It really explains everything, doesn’t it?. Charles Murray dared to touch the third rail.

        • phyllis

          on the Bell curve, it does to me.

        • Highlandhuntress

          Only to Democrats.

      • Arizona Skky

        This is exactly what they’re saying.

        • vladdy1

          And when you are told you are a victim all your life….and then let into a university with lower scores and special privileges…you begin to feel special merely because you are there and are being treated as special. After all, as a victim facing oppression, you MUST be special to have made it to university! (people forget that they have been given special privileges).

          In this era when certain people are automatically “oppressed,” perhaps we should let them know that we, too, bear an “emotional burden” and are faced with “daily microagression” and suspicion. After all, having society call you vile names and claim you are just too entitled to realize your own privilege, it makes it difficult just “existing in a non-POC body.”

    • Mike Anderson, REALTOR

      This! This is…I can’t even find the words.

      • Dave Hamilton

        I hear you. What more proof do we need to see that the left wants to keep blacks and other minorities as uneducated as they can. I know a lot of colored people that went through University and they worked their asses off in order to attain their goal, for a university to go this route is literally telling all those before them that they wasted their time and money and should have just played the race card.

    • Betty Shoults

      This is the craziest thing I have ever heard of. They should have the same tests as white students.That is another thing they want free. There is some good blacks and they don’t want everything given to them. They Want to work for what they get.

      • Chris Banday

        This has been going on in some police departments for some time. They can’t pass the test so they give the blacks a different one. So unfair to all. I think that is discriminating against other races like this is. And all this is over police killing black people? Black on black homicides is 97% compared to police shooting blacks at 2%. Compare that with police shooting whites at 3%. So I would think blacks should direct their anger toward stopping the murder of each other. The MSM and liberal left are really stoking this intentionally!

    • jumper297

      While this sort of soft bigotry is stupid and offensive beyond all measure for blacks who were smart enough, and worked hard enough, to get there in the first place, it’s pretty much the norm on college campuses these days. Progressive “white knights” are too busy being impressed with themselves to see just how genuinely racist they are and how little they help. One bright side is that each one of these asinine decisions speeds up the deathclock on the American university system. The sooner it dies, the better we’ll be.

    • jamesgordonpatterson

      Absolute bravo sierra. Where do I go to get justice? i’m very very upset by the looting, burning, violence of the marxist BLM and their antifa buddies. No sane person would agree to their goofy schemes.

    • Seamus Cameron

      Gee, when I was a University student I was busy as hell working two jobs to support my family as well as attending class and doing homework. I never thought to ask anyone to cut me a break because I was working so hard. Must be all the white privilege I was tirelessly slinging around.

      • cooganalaska

        Is that William Tecumseh Sherman?

    • GB

      Degrees have been made meaningless over the years. Now employers look for certifications…this is not going to end well.

      • Claire CJS

        What influences employer call back more than anything is if your name sounds white, not your certifications.

        Don’t believe me? Send 4 resumes to the same company. White name, white name + certifications, black name, black name + certifications. Repeat this with a few different openings until the data presents a clear pattern that one can interpret.

        this has been done already

        • GB

          OK Claire except that for 40 years I was a hiring manager. My experience is that degree means little, certs mean alot…ethnicity means little if you aren’t wearing it like a badge.

        • Jack Judge Valentine

          Claire, In the skilled trades which I work in, certs are much more important than degrees. I have seen many with worthless degrees come and go. The company keeps hiring these idiots with engineering degrees from liberal arts colleges that are worth about as much as the wrapper on a cheeseburger. They don’t last long because they spent all that time in college and have no skills other than waving around their degree. There is a whole lot of so called engineers that can’t read a micrometer, operate a lathe or Mill, wire a 3 phase motor, weld , operate a boiler, or rebuild a pump. They usually are let go within 6 months or a year. And yet I get calls and e-mails almost daily from headhunters from competing companies who want me for my certs and 30 years experience.

        • Highlandhuntress

          Claire, more and more companies are turning away from 4 year college degrees. Even Bill Gates says that! He is encouraging young people to get a trade. He’s one of you guys!

          Seriously, you just keep making yourself look more and more entitled and indoctrinated. You are a Democrat trained monkey and every time you open your mouth you just make yourself look trained and not intelligent.

          Colleges train monkeys, they don’t encourage individuality, free thinking, or intelligence. I worked for several years at a college and the psychology and sociology professors weren’t teaching, they were indoctrinating. I ordered their books, it was plain old brainwashing of immature minds, just like Hitler did with the Hitler youth program.

    • Billie

      Gee, Would I rather go to a physician, lawyer or dentist that attended classes and took exams and passed or one that just attended class, let me think about that, I say no. If searching for a new professional, if it says University of Washington, I don’t think I’d chose them, especially if after 2020.

    • melnepa

      Why grade them at all? When the school accepts their application and payment just send them the appropriate degree by return mail. No reason to make them even show up on campus. God forbid they should actually have to do any work or put forth any effort. That might upset them and they’ll burn something down.

    • Paul Nicholes

      The corruption of academia is paralleled by the compromising of the mainstream media. In each case they have simply accepted the BLM narrative–which is basically a mashup of Mao and Nat Turner–as gospel.

      • Nominalism

        Said the racist trash…

        • Paul Nicholes

          And who and what are you? You don’t even have a name, let alone a coherent statement.

    • Bwanar

      Wait…that’s Racist! Or can Blacks not be racist, they get a pass on this too??? Their self respect must be at an all time low. Blows my mind they would even stoop to this.

    • Donna A

      If I were hiring I would never hire a Black graduate of the University of Washington. You have told the world that they have not necessarily earned their grades and may not be capable of passing without consideration of their race.
      Exactly what message does this send to the poor person who is working 40 hours a week, raising a family and struggling to find time to study?
      If they want equality why are they so busy demanding special accommodations?

      • Sonya Mawhorter

        at least the 26,000 that signed the petition

    • Kenisaw Landis

      Note to self: Don’t bother looking at resumes of people that have degrees from UW….

    • Hans Olo

      So, they get preferential treatment based on their skin colour, because we need to be compassionate to those who are out rioting, looting and undermining the integrity of their nation instead of doing their exams…..
      Got it

    • Ric Smith

      At this point in time, why bother? Just issue their diploma along with their birth certificate, each with the same date.
      Those crap sheets notwithstanding, any young person, no matter what color, who is willing to put in the time and effort to actually EARN their diploma should be rewarded for their accomplishment. A REAL diploma, vellum, calligraphy, ribbon and wax seal that is a recognizable award for their scholastic achievement as well as a tip to job interviewers on who did the work.

    • John Marion King

      To hell with this “Anti White Narrative” where we are always depicted as villains. It’s time to take a wire brush to your ears and scrub this crap out of your brain. Get a copy of GO FREE, 2nd Ed by Jason Kohne. Join our rapidly growing “white positive community” at http://www.nowhiteguilt.org. Subscribe to YT Channel “NO WHITE GUILT” now! Awesome clips of Jason speaking at YT Channel “BUDAPEST BABE”. We are a love group. We love our people and our children. We have fans and supporters who are of all races and backgrounds. If you support WHITE WELLBEING you are welcome…

    • Laura Mullen

      Every non-black student should sue the school for discrimination, Every alum, for their lowering the value of the diploma that they had to actually earn.

    • Richard Renodin

      No, get your ass to school and protest on your free time. You want to be treated equally? You want the same grades as everyone else? Get your ass in there and earn your grades, just like everyone else.

    • Missy51

      The very definition of racism.

    • It Doesn’t Matter

      So basically they think black students are incapable of fighting for “equal” rights and educating themselves? Why is it that liberals think they are the black man’s savior? How about treating the equally since blacks are just as capable as whites? It really is such an easy and simple concept. Go ahead and keep giving away degrees so when they actually look for a job they won’t even be qualified to do it🙄

    • Whoare”they”?✓Deplorable

      So, university claims Blacks aren’t as smart as white folk? My experience tells me that is a load of crap!

      • Devan Hammack

        They aren’t saying they’re not as smart. They’re saying that black people are incapable of managing stress, and unable to manage their time in a way that would allow them to also take their studies seriously.

    • Christopher Harrison

      Because of this stuff I could never hire one of them, its not about racism its about the fact I can never know if they truly earned their degree’s. This also shows the racism of the left because they think they can’t pass…its not about fighting for anything, that is nonsense.

    • Jack Vanders

      Great Idea – Think about you will now get Pilots, Doctors, Nurses, Surgeons, that were passed because they were a minority. Thats what I want a cardiologist that finished 30th in his class good luck with that

      • Nan

        Doctors have to take board exams that are pass/fail there’s no such thing as 30th in class. they pass or they fail

        • Highlandhuntress

          They will be changing that next because board exams will be racist.

          • Nan

            Everything else is so why not?

    • Ameriborn News

      The other students need to file a federal lawsuit for violating the 14th amendment.

    • tonym

      And when they achieve professional status with no knowledge in their field how will they qualify for licensing. Sure wouldn’t want to go to a physician or CPA that qualified under these standards.

    • annie

      that is insane. They are just going to college not to learn anything so they will be able to succeed in society, but just to be on the streets trying to ruin the country! What kind of an education is that?! College is supposed to be hard, they won’t be suitable to hold any job!

    • light862

      ok so we are saying they really must not be intelligent enough to do the needed work and that not racist ?? i would not want a doctor to take care of me that just got a pass on grades and did not really learn what was essential,or a lawyer that did not really study the law to represent me,the list goes on

    • Linda Meadows

      I was in H.R.in the 70’s and the same test was administered but different grading sheets. Then it was no longer necessary. I would think this is an insult to black peoples.

    • Linda

      This should be an insult to the black people especially the ones that are earning their degrees by studying and passing. They should feel cheated. Same for any student of other races.

    • iRAN

      This kind of white liberalism is designed to keep blacks down. It is meant to keep people wondering whether blacks have the same mental capacity as others. It’s meant to keep people looking at blacks differently.

    • Mr. Jay

      So the university is basically admitting that they should just pass those who are unable or unwilling to pass the curriculum because they’re black and need a break. So they’re acknowledging that blacks are mentally inferior, without saying it in those words. Am I right? OK, I’m going to identify as black now, and enroll with the university, and I expect my doctorate to be mailed to me post haste.

      If you aren’t seeing this problem, you’re part of the problem.

    • alenworn

      time for a reverse discrimination lawsuit

    • alenworn

      all part of the plan to keep black people down, tell them they don’t have the aptitude, don’t have to do the work, and continue to give them handouts, so the elites (black and white) can retain power and profit off the system; black people should not stand for this

    • Mark

      How frigging stupid is this. This will get these kids nothing in the future.
      Being lazy and being stupid because you dont get an education just puts more unemployed, uneducated people out there to be lazy ass criminals

    • Corine Sutherland

      Why not just take a lighter load of classes that one can justify the grade with actually having learned the material? Say they get an A instead of a C, and the students move on to higher classes. They will be handicapped by this false grade that represents false learning. If they really want to improve themselves and their condition, I would think they would want a real grade for real knowledge, not just being “passed on” through the system, once again, no matter the reason. There is nothing worse than being a teacher and seeing someone who can barely read or write though the person is in college. Getting passed on is no answer. It is a sin in teaching. And, unfortunately, there are a number of teachers who don’t mind committing this sin. I refuse to.

    • us4freedom

      how….paternal……

    • marihia

      That’s a dumb thing to say, that makes is worse

      1

    • Dave Baney

      What, separate rules for black students? This is about as racist as it gets. Equality is for everyone!

    • tbrec63387

      My wife is the daughter of a legal immigrant from Mexico that came here in the early 60’s. Other then her slightly older brother, there was no man in the house. We lived on the west side of Chicago. My wife didn’t learn English until she started grade school. But back then, her mom was insistent that they assimilate. My wife Ann was double promoted TWICE as was her brother. And back then, it wasn’t easy. Ann mastered the English language and is proficient, written and verbal, in both languages which made her highly desirable in the business world. She’s disgusted that so many have an opportunity but are too freaking lazy and that includes the parent(s) who don’t push them to their potential.

    • SeanetteB

      Congratulations, University of Washington. You’ve just drastically devalued degrees from your school by grading on who has the loudest tantrum, not who actually has the knowledge or skills.

    • ahm_good

      Great. So no degree actually earned by a black student will be worth a damn. All degrees of black students will be thought of as being just “passed” to them & basically worthless. I believe it’s horribly racist to assume that black students aren’t smart enough to pass their classes & therefore should receive a degree based on the color of their skin. Grrrrrr!

    • Hawkeye

      I thought as long as they knew right from left they automatically passed…..guess I was wrong!!!!!!

    • Jim Rumans

      The college is not going anywhere. You can resume your studies at a later date. Can’t do the work, don’t expect a good grade.

    • OleSchool

      What you see is the product of over half a century of left wing intervention into US colleges and public school systems. The Democrats dream of a fully government dependent welfare state is almost here. As long as they can convince minorities and illiterate white liberals that they are victims because of their income ,sexual preference, gender and color of their skin, they will be guaranteed an endless supply of drone voters to occupy their taxpayer funded Marxist Plantations.

    • Bennie Nance

      If universities so this with doctorate degrees I won’t be seeing any black doctors because they wont know anything.

    • ledifnia

      All those demanding special treatment and lower standards for blacks must know that this means admitting that blacks are not capable in the environment based on merit. Stubbornly pretending that it isn’t so benefits Democrats, the left in general. Admitting it would rid them of their raison d’etre. But are blacks even incapable of understanding how demeaning it is for them?

    • Brian Hillebrand

      So they are admitting that black students are inferior and need hand outs…or just lazy and don’t want to study..

      • Devan Hammack

        They’re saying that black people are incapable of managing stress, and unable to manage their time in a way that would allow them to also take their studies seriously.
        Anyway you look at it, its bad.

    • Lisa Thompson

      Fk mlb! All they always want is free shit! Damn they’ve got everything free now! Now u want to give them a degree! Hell No! Thats racist! Let they’re dumb ass fail! An put the protesters in a damn cage an fly they’re ass to a deserted island! Then they would appreciate shit when they have nothing! I’m sick of this shit too!

    • cindy mentele

      Well, what do expect this is Washington State where covert racism runs deep and is everywhere. The “woke” are totally unaware of how racist they are.

    • Total BS. Grading differently on the basis of race is the definition of racism. Too busy protesting to sit down and study? Somebody needs their priorities adjusted…

    • GB

      Seriously?

    • Allan Franklin Brewster

      Anyone that is arrested for looting or rioting should be banded from University.

    • pastoredsmith

      By preferring any one student over another for reasons other than academia achievement would degrade the education system and make degrees useless. While I am in full agreement that we should help those who struggle in education to pass and succeed, to label a person as “incapable” by doctoring their grades to make them look like they are the smarter than they actually are is a disgrace. If I was black and my teacher told me I made an A on a test that I was certain I flunked, I would be offended when I discovered he / she did that because of my skin color. That is as backwards as it comes. Teach! Educate! Help the slower students! But, do it without regard to skin color that has zero to do with intelligence or ability to perform. And, if a performance issue arises, deal with it. Help that person to have a way to get those grades if they have the smarts to pass!!

    • Nancy McKee MacKell

      This is racism at it’s finest. First, they must think that blacks aren’t smart enough to achieve as much, or as fast as the white students, secondly, when they graduate who is going to want to hire someone who only did half the work? No one that’s who. Lastly, how will they achieve in the real world when they think they only have to do half the work to have the same end result as the person putting in a 100%? This is tat amount to ensuring failure or, at the very most, mediocrity. Then they will blame it on the whites. Just do your best, that’s all anybody can do!

    • Jwub

      As far as I can find this title is fake.
      The petition being referenced states corona virus and virtual learning, then later came the mention of protests. It never said black students.

      Look it up…
      And
      Prove me wrong please.

    • This is NOT equality. This is the most blatant form of racism there is. Everyone should be working toward equality, not separatism.

      A black friend of mine that I worked with told me once that he actually felt good about his ideas being scrutinized and criticized by me and the other non-blacks in our work group. He said he meant he was on equal footing with us. And he did criticize our ideas when he believed they were equally stupid or would not work.

      To be equal IS to be accepted. You don’t have to go out and beg for acceptance or burn down buildings to get it (because you never will if you do). It starts with mutual respect and it can either grow from there or you can walk away if you can see the person is not worthy of your time. THAT IS NOT RACISM. There are plenty of white folk whom I’ve just walked away and don’t associate with because of the stupid things they say or do, or because of the stupid choices in life they have and are making.

      So let’s not lower the academic bar, let’s demand MORE from the students so that they can actually have the tools to govern themselves and their behavior and perhaps someday govern this great nation.

    • Dave Scott

      This black privilege needs to stop! If they dont attend, they dont pass.
      Stop the racial divide!

    • ragnar ladbrok

      There has always been a difference in expectations and a double standard. This double standard with grades will solidify the theory that blacks are intellectually inferior and put a feather in the cap of white supremacy. It is fine. It gives blacks more flexibility in attendance, performance, participation in projects, and graduation requirements. However, they will still probably knock whites from more demanding settings out of jobs for the sake of quotas. Why don’t we treat everyone equally? Oh well, I guess we aren’t all equal?

    • LinnaeaandMark Court

      This is what is called reverse racism. I am white. I am not ashamed to be white and I will not apologize for being white. If you really want equality than WHY are we lowering the standards for black Americans? You are doing society an injustice.

    • Dave

      I have a GREAT IDEA!

      Let’s just print up millions of PhD diplomas and mail them to every black.

      That would fix EVERYTHING.

      MORONS.

    • Deon Van Zyl

      This us utterly racist crap! It is a racist insult to all White students at UW! Discrimination of the highest order!

    • Karon Leggio

      This kids need to learn there are no free rides. Stop kissing there asses.

    • virginia g

      Many blacks have reached for the top and have achieved their goals, Even if I name a few it will be too small of a list. There are hundreds thousands who have excelled. Now we come to the educational system that most blighted neighborhoods are in. DEMOCRATS, tell their constituents they will help, things will be different, JUST VOTE FOR ME…… and nothing happens NOTHING. So they get passed on from grade to grade just to keep the guardian happy, (mother or father or grandparents) The child finally reaches graduation. CAN NOT READ, CAN NOT DO MATH, BUT the government says they can go to college. So what is the college supposed to do.? Lower their grades so they will pass and get out into society where someone will tell them that SLAVERY is the problem. Go tear down statues, rob and loot, steal, you won’t go to jail. You are a college graduate. Democrats are out to keep the minorities down….. so far down, but they just can’t see it.

    • If this becomes widespread you are watching the death knell of the black community in America. Pay will drop through the cellar. And politicians will raise the minimum wage to astronomical levels to fight this, and then what will they do for jobs because no one will hire them.

    • Larry Brown

      Ass Holes ! Y Don’t they just Sell them a diploma for $10. bucks.

    • Kelly Moore

      Cant keep up with the whites?

    • Malhavok

      Because WHY??

      they’re inferior?? They’re too busy “ fighting injustices”??
      They can’t comprehend the subject material ?

      Bc the left doesn’t see them as “equal “ capable of learning and absorbing the same material ??

      This is rediculous .. this is what is called “the bigotry of low expectations “ which in itself is demeaning and racist ..

      Wake up America ..

    • Frank Stoner

      BLM is a terrorist group. Fuck these demands

    • Brian Reynolds

      So we are talking more of superiority over equality then?

    • Garys_opinion

      Really? Or do they think that blacks are to stupid to pass.

    • Sheera

      This is ridiculous not to mention how horribly unfair (and Racist too btw) it all is.

    • The Unknown Comic

      Blacks are like retardedd kids that get the football and run the length of the field while white liberals feign efforts to try to tackle them. Sad…

    • jacco jansen

      In South Africa blacks demand free access to University. If they don’t get it they burn down the university.
      I don’t know about you but that sounds logical to me. Nothing wrong with that.
      Like the world has been saying , only “black lives matter”

    • jacco jansen

      Face it, blacks haven’t been oppressed for decades but they will demand that the world owes them everything for as long as they can play the race card.

      Don’t tell me Americans don’t treat Mexicans like lesser human beings…. Don’t tell me nobody discriminates against the Chinese… Yet where are the “Chink lives matter” protests or the “Spicks lives matter” protests? White ppl in South Africa are being flat out exterminated and yet the president is allowed to SING “One white person, white bullet” but do you see any “Boer lives matter” protests? No, cause that would be racist. Only black lives matter. Everyone else in the world deserves to be killed by blacks because that is only fair. Only the black lives matter.

      How can the blacks declare that they will go into random white homes and kill entire white families until the government admits that “black lives matter” and that is considered a fair point? How can white / yellow/ brown people actually support this BLM nonsense?

      Hell, Patreon is saying: “These brave people, fighting for their rights. Here’s $50,000″… even though they are prepared to kill anyone else with any skin color simply because only black lives matter…. but here’s money.

      BLM is the Black Isis. Say anything negative against BLM and you are a racist and in some cases you get arrested for speaking up against BLM… but let’s all send money to BLM because that is how you end “inequality”.

      Why is it that only the blacks feel the need for free education? Only blacks are ever wronged by anyone. Nobody else in the world is ever wronged by anyone. The entire world has formed a conspiracy against the blacks only. That is why the corona virus was developed by the white man solely to commit black genocide. The flooding we had in our country was caused by the white man who shot their guns into the clouds 3 decades ago and now the clouds are trying so much that the ocean is spilling into the city…. Floods in 2019 are caused by white people shooting their guns into the clouds in 1980…. Riiiiiiigh!!! Even acts of God are the work of the white man trying to oppress the blacks.

      Killing anyone who is not black is okay because only black lives matter. Why is it racist to speak out against blacks but it is not racist to speak out against any other color? Oh yea, because the blacks are the only people being discriminated against. Only black lives matter.

      Why are companies fined for having less than 50% black employees, saying they are racist… but it is okay for entire TV channels to show 100% black content? Why is it illegal to not have at least 50% black employees but it is a badge of honor to be 100% black run? How can the government say that everyone must stay home during lockdown but don’t worry, ppl will still get a salary as long as their company is owned by at least 51% black people and ppl think that is fair?

      How can the Robinsons be lost in space for decades then suddenly they get a black daughter in the new series…? How can the Human Torch be white my entire life and then after 3 movies suddenly become black…? How come every single TV series that is made nowadays HAS to have interracial sex or at least interracial spit swapping even in kids shows and STILL the blacks can complain that Hollywood is oppressing them by not supporting “the black man” ? Be white for 3 decades then become black and still it is called discrimination//oppression/whitewashing. Oh the poor black man, woe is us, feel sorry for only us, only we matter because only we, the ones who get away with everything, are oppressed/ discriminated against/ killed / unemployed / don’t have money for school / don’t have time to attend school but must still pass…

      Face it, blacks love playing the race card to get everything they want. They feel the world owes them everything and as long as they can they will continue to play the race card to get everything they want.

    • Disgusted

      Note to self: Hire nobody from the University of Washington

    • jguy1957

      If Colleges do this then every other person that is not black should sue every individual member of the education system involved in this and then the government. Make them pay as the US Constitution says we are all equal and must be treated the same.

    • WhiteHouse Clown

      What do you call a graduate of Washington University? Unemployed.

    • Verna Williams

      This is THE most RACIST, DEMEANING, CONDESCENDING, BACKWARD, BULLSHIT, I have EVER read! These students don’t NEED, nor, WANT YOUR kind of HELP!! This kind of assistance is NOT something that could or should be considered for ANYBODY!! How dare you even suggest, let alone PETITION, to shortchange these students of an EDUCATION!! Haven’t they been undermined enough? They are paying the SAME money for a QUALITY EDUCATION! These students are NOT STUPID, and, as for what they are GOING THROUGH!! Generation after generation have been going through these troubled times since long before this country was a nation! The closed-minded, so-called, well-intention-ed, BIGOTS and RACISTS really need to pull their heads out and take a breathe of fresh air!! Just because your skin is white and you STEAL, KIDNAP AND MURDER, does not mean you are better than anyone or entitled to anything. On top of everything else you are under the DELUSION that ALL BLACKS grew up on WELFARE?? WHERE ARE YOU GETTING YOUR INFORMATION?? ALL BLACK FAMILIES ARE WITHOUT FATHERS?? WRONG!! Yes, the system of SLAVERY was one way to try to totally destabilize the Family structure, but, it was not completely successful. Black families have struggled to keep their families together. And I suppose you are going to completely discount ALL OF THE WHITE MOTHERS WHO LIVE ON WELFARE, HAVE TOO MANY KIDS, AND, LIVE IN TRAILER PARKS WITHOUT DEADBEAT DADS?? YOU ARE HYPOCRITES !!! AND YOU ARE AN ENDANGERED SPECIES!
      THIS IS JUST ONE MORE WAY TO TRY AND BEAT DOWN A PEOPLE YOU HAVE BEEN BEATING DOWN, AND KILLING, FOR 400 YEARS.

    • 00gabooga

      They’re not doing these kids any favors. While it’s illegal to discriminate based on race, gender, religion, etc…, you certainly may discriminate against a specific school. In my experience, certain new hires from certain schools (who shall remain nameless) were simply unprepared for the workforce, so the word got out that we were no longer considering candidates from those schools. That’s what is going to happen here.

    • Dawn Lairsey Taylor

      That is about the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard! I don’t care what color skin my doctor or my son’s teacher has! I only care that they received a good education! Plus, I am more likely, if given a choice, to choose the person who had the drive, determination, and work ethic to get through any adversity thrown at them rather than someone who was given a degree because someone felt sorry for them!

    • Gary

      The White Liberal SJW. The most racist entity in the country. They think so little of our black brothers and sisters, and believe that blacks cannot make it in life without their assistance. The White Liberal SJW thinks blacks are so weak that any hardship faced in life will be insurmountable so it is imperative for the White Liberal SJW to step in and make sure the black man doesn’t fail.

    • J.P. Travis

      How can black lives matter but not their brains? This is an insult to every black student who has worked at his education.

    • Holly V Sumerel-Brown

      Are they stuck on stupied? Come on no special privileges no matter the skin color, damn this is getting out of hand

    • This is a really horrible idea, and is basically implying that black americans are unable to meet the same standards as other races.. that is incredibly insulting and a terrible idea. Instead, the focus should be on empowering black americans, not “lowering their bar” to give them a false sense of accomplishment. Black scholars who worked hard and succeeded find this kind of idea completely wrong

    • rodney007

      When you are incapable of competing on an equal academic basis, then dumb down the requirements so that you can stay in school. It is the discrimination of low expectations and one of the reasons that affirmative action is a total fraud and a failure. Diversity doesn’t have to mean unable to make the grade on merit. Compete on the sports field but also in the classroom. Apparently that is the not the requirement and results in diminished value of a university degree and why blacks aren’t expected to be competitive in the classroom. Demeaning, deprecating, fraudulent, and unequal treatment under the law. Why high such “underlings” when and if they do “graduate”?

    • rodney007

      When you are unable to compete academically with other students despite the fact that in your admission you are given benefits unavailable to students of other races, then you find a pathetic excuse to get removed from tests, exams, and other objective indicators of your capability. Shakespeare said it best, “The fault dear Brutus is not in our stars but in ourselves that we are underlings.” Perhaps blacks wish to compete in sports but not in academics as they come ill prepared, undisciplined, unable to point to academic achievement or success. It is the politics of low expectations and does no one any favors. Diversity isn’t competition but doesn’t mean you shouldn’t have the same merit requirements as everyone else. That is “institutional racism” as it is built into the liberal/progressive university system. Don’t compete fairly on equal academic standards for admission, shun objective tests and comparisons during school. and then get a degree which indicates nothing and diminishes the value of the diploma for all. Why would any employer hire such people with the background knowledge that they didn’t really “get a degree” but excused their way through the program. Shakespeare said it best, “The fault dear Brutus is not in our stars but in ourselves that we are underlings.” Look in the mirror to see where personal responsibility stops.

    • tomdfw1

      I would be EMBARRASSED if someone lowered the bar for me, my race or my religion, etc.

    • Nancy Ricciardelli Corbin

      So they are telling the black students that they are not capable of working at the same level as the white students….and we Conservatives do not believe that so we are the racists… Racism by low expectations

    • Jr H.

      Well , Sure it seems like a pacifist thing to do… let them have their graduation slips; But they must say “A Gifted Degree in”__compassion for the BLM.___
      That way Employers can know that it is only gifted, and that they might not really know/understand whatever profession they are trying to work in. Dont want them getting hurt, or others.. doing something they were Not qualified to perform.

    • Col. Nathan Jessup

      One more university (up to 43) whose graduates, applying for a career with our company, will get the “thanks for applying…we wish you well in your future endeavors.”

    • Harold Paratestes

      It is for reasons like this that I avoid black professionals. You can’t tell if his/her degree was earned, or awarded because of their race

    • Freedom Guy

      And this is how the Marxists keep blacks on the plantation.

    • Jardani Jovanovich

      I am a university professor at a large R1 public university. If I were a professor at the University of Washington, I would make no accommodations whatsoever for students missing classes because of participation in discretionary activities. Miss an assignment? 0. Miss an exam because of participation in a protest? 0. Miss class to participate in a protest? 0 for class participation. To do otherwise is to treat students differently based on race or political viewpoint.

      Of course, I can’t help it if students appeal and the university changes their grades. At least I would not have participated in discriminating against some students and favoring other students. If my students disadvantaged by the University of Washington deciding to change grades brought legal action, I would certainly be willing to testify on their behalf.

    • Jeff Gerken

      Hell why make them even go to class? Save them the time and when they sign up for school, just give them a damn diploma! Then they can go straight out into the work force and start supporting themselves!

    • Danceswithdachshunds

      Teenager to black father: “Daddy, didn’t you say you graduated from the University of Washington?”

    • Phil727ck

      I thought this was a joke at first. This is blatant racism by low expectations. This should be offensive to any black family who are looking to send their son or daughter to college. Wow!

    • Stace325

      More academic “Affirmative Action” = White Liberal’s and Black American “Victims” trying to equalize the playing field of one group of people they view as “oppressed” by discriminating against other groups of people. It also sounds like they are saying the bar must be lowered because black America’s are not as smart as other races. Then there is Political Affirmative Action – Mail -In Voting = Originally geared towards black American’s because, according to liberals they don’t have IDs, Cars, or cannot find their polling location to vote. Again, implicating black American’s are oppressed and stupid. In 2020 Mail-In voting, is extended to include everyone (dead people, illegals, people who don’t vote). Planned Parenthood and Welfare target black American’s. BLM target black families. Black men, in particular. I’m of the belief that all races can succeed in America and all American’s are smart – Except Liberals!

    • MontanaTrace

      How embarrassing for the successful Blacks the have worked their way up through the system.

    • Michael A. Rothman

      This is a misleading headline or a poorly written article.

      The article indicates that ALL students will have assistance. The headline implies the assistance is going to only black students. Which is it?

    • Trumpican

      Why don’t they just exempt them from all public schools? Just give them a high school degree whenever they come for it. Of course, they usually go to school because all it has become is a free food program.

    • John Samuels

      Need to separate the grades along ethinic lines then. Asians , Blacks Whites, etc. While we are at it might as well have separate schools for each ethnicity as well.

    • Barbara Mills

      Their job is not to protest and riot, their job is to be a student and get their education. Their parents have spent a lot of money to put them in that college/university whether they understand that or not and at the end of their education they are likely going to have to pay back some kind of student loans that all this rioting is not going to cover. If they get arrested in the rioting the arrest on their records will not help them with future job prospects as employers do not want to hire people with records but these young people do not understand that fact either. The rioting disrespects not only themselves in what they are meant to be doing in getting an education but also the effort of their parents in sending them to a university. The fact that they want the university to give them a different grading scale is just plain ridiculous and the school should have the faculty penalized and or fired for such a dumb decision. Students learn from failure. When I was first in college at Central Washington State in Ellensburg in 1974 a history professor gave my class 3 C’s, 2 D’s and the rest of us F’s on the very first exam because we thought we could study like we did in high school and get away with it but we all learned differently from our failure and turned our selves around and were successful on future exams. It takes personal effort to get an education and that is why these young people are in College, not to make social change though that seems to be what they feel they are doing as they disrespect the intent of why their parents sent then to the University in the first place.

    • Stevie Nichts

      To all of the people of every race who struggled so long and so valiantly to eliminate racial discrimination and segregation in American society — those who fought with all their might for racial equality…

      Sorry, chumps. You lose. Seems that some blacks don’t want your kind any more.

    • on_the_edge

      Hmm, football players are required to make passing grades while devoting a very large amount of time to their extra curricular event

    • 1marksman

      This is the most racist policy I have ever seen!! This university is saying that black students are not smart enough to pass a class on the same footing as white students!! They are to get special treatment because they can’t do the same work as well as another race!! I have seen this problem with other programs as well. This is just setting up black students to fail because they don’t have the same level of education as whites!! Doing this is a great dis-service to black students!! Without the education to excel as good as white students they will fail in the workplace. This will just reinforce racist attitudes some people have and make the problem worse. The students demanding this are just being lazy and want special treatment! They don’t understand that they are just hurting themselves!! This is what education is all about, teaching them what it takes to make good in the work place!! This university is failing these students!!!

    • Tom wilson

      Not hiring students from any university with such an advantage! Forget it! It diminishes the overall value of a degree from the University of Washington and any other school that decides this is a good idea.

    • MontanaTrace

      Resume’s from U of W will be discarded.

    • Bruce Landis

      wow this article is saying blacks are dumb and need to be graded less,. holy shit,. talk about racist

    • Bruce Landis

      burn it down

    • Edwin Knight

      Fuck that crap, if they don’t have time to do their work, they should quit school !

    • rb56

      the participation trophy of college now replaces degrees, congratulations you get one too!

    • Mike_MM

      So any time I’m hiring a black engineer in the future, I’m going to have to discount their college grades knowing that they were upgraded because of race

      That’s really unfair to genuinely smart, hard-working blacks (and I know many of those )

    • BillyRay999

      way to go BLM, we now have: Separate black anthem, dorms, graduations, etc, the only thing missing is separate drinking fountains and back seats on the bus and the KKK will be fully in charge again, MLK died for nothing

    • Kelly

      Reverse discrimination!

    • Kim Mckean

      Bullshit plain and simple…my Mom died in a car accident when I was 12…..I got no special treatment….I took my tests at school like all others….suck it up and prove you woth

    • 357 magnum

      Why don’t we just make all black students valedictorians right away while these colleges are at it?

    • MMM

      The flatnose is not capable of any achievements without the help of the white man

    • leobfrey

      Can I please just stay at home and get a law degree. This “white privilege” just ain’t working for me any more.

    • John

      The value of a degree from Univ. of Wash. just went down to somewhere near the bottom of the Marianas Trench – especially for “persons of color.” They’ll never know what happened to them in the hiring decisions, or why their resume didn’t get to the “interview” short list. Resumes showing U of Wash on them will be shunted immediately to the dumpster filing cabinet. Where you get the degree from, especially at entry level and during the first few years of a career, is extremely important, along with GPA. Any black with a degree from them may as well burn their sheepskin and start over somewhere else that isn’t giving a free ride on grades.

    • fanofall

      I am black and I’ll be damned if I’d allow you to grade me on a curve. I/we’ve put up with this racist system 4 450 some years. We need #Truth to knowledge not some bullshit victim grade. No! We are fighting to be treated equally not as if we can’t handle pressure. My GOD! This so insanely stupid! And whomever suggested it is lazy as hell!!! Flunk they’re asses.

    • dan52d

      So basically they’re say black students are stupid and can’t do collage unless it’s made easy for them.

    • Roger Parks

      Apparently, it`s been going on for years anyway. That`s why you see niwits in all levels of government and academia. DA`s filing ridiculous charges against law abiding citizens, politicians passing awful laws because it makes them feel good. Teachers pushing liberal agendas in the classroom.. There`s at least 2 generations of dumbasses out there, that have managed to get in positions that impact other peoples lives.

    • Timothy Iaconis

      Complete BS

    • jeanlarson

      We’ve been doing this since the 60’s. So what is new?

    • Daniel Bartlett

      Why would any white kids go there if the already know 1. they are going to be discriminated against, and 2. The degree won’t be worth the paper it’s printed on.

    • marcus tullius cicero

      does anyone want to have your doctor graduated from this awful school? https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/b362c2e2ce28d69bdc7bc880f2b3d8ebb80299e6c03a502f32f84b7571a08c2e.jpg

    • Concern4US

      If so “busy” then I guess you can’t go to college, right?

    • BusyBeeFli

      No, I disagree. The only way a person succeeds is the same competition between people. Besides it was tried to lower the standard for Blacks way back when and how did that turn out….not very well. There is no need to do this as it only fuels contempt between people.

    • ScienceABC123

      If any student gets treated differently for any reason, then they truly are not equal.

    • Reddog

      If you’re smart enough to attend college you don’t need any special treatment.

    • Red Barron

      Talk about the soft bigotry of low expectations.

      What rights are at risk? Name one that is seriously going to be taken away? Please provide documentation and any relevant stats to back it up. I’ll hang up and listen.

    • TK Aston

      When they become doctors, and lawyers, or whatever their goal is, don’t be shocked if society doesn’t believe that they have had the same training standards and choose not to hire them. This will only hurt black people more.

    • Don S Paulsen

      Prioritize!! Stay in school and study, or drop out and riot!

    • Cody Silver

      I other words dumb down the curriculum!

    • Bob L. Morgan

      This is dumb and will produce more dumb people who think they’re smart!
      We have enough of those already.

    • Chelsea Manning’s Cat

      They do this because deep down they believe African American students can’t compete with White students.

    • Telling black students they are not as smart as any other ethnicity so they will get a passing grade regardless of attendance and competence is a step backwards. Why advise the teachers/professors to not teach black students and just provide a passing grade to get rid of them?

    • Darrell Parks

      Does this mean that black people are less intelligent? That seems to be what the University is implying.

      • I’d love to meet you face to face.

        Enjoy breathing asshole.

      • It must be a sad state of affairs for you when someone disagrees with some point or reasoning you pretend to make.

        Your false sense of outrage is duly noted.

        Fortunately, not all vets agree with you and the best part is?

        I don’t agree with you at all on any thing.

        Perhaps you need to step outside of the safety zone of ABC news?

    • Marge

      This University will just be setting these students up for failure when they get into the work force. Going to school teaches so much more than subject matter. Discipline, deadlines, working under pressure, time management, etc. etc. This is also what happened with preferential admissions and quotas. Students were accepted at university but couldn’t cut it so they drop out. The root of the problem begins at home. I taught at an inner city school. Parents, or more likely grandparents or other relatives, are not involved. I too set high standards in my classroom and had class policies and procedures clearly stated and signed by student and guardian to agree to follow. I was called every derogatory name in the book whenever a student was not following the policies or procedures and the administration did not support the faculty. Absenteeism is a major problem; don’t feel like going to school; they don’t. I had students with over 100 days absent. I had to give them every opportunity to make up the work and 99% of the time, they didn’t. But guess what? They all passed and would show up the next year and act the same way. This is not how it works when you are out in the world. How long do you think an employer will put up with this kind of behavior and lack of basic habits of mind? The entire system is set up for failure at every step of the way.

    • As the degree programs offered at most public “universities” are just a bunch of feel-good, useless, pablum and eyewash anyway–so what difference does it make whether the coursework is completed? Diplomas from these places are just participation awards and employers know this.

      Around here all a Masters in almost any liberal arts discipline qualifies you for is being the hostess at one of the finer restaurants, or maybe a manager at MacDonald’s, once you’ve worked your way up from “cashier”….

    • Courretort

      Frankly, I want a person of whatever race to have mastered the material so that, if a doctor and operating on me, he/she will know what he/she is doing. Same with engineers on bridges, etc.

    • Seth Alu

      Imagine being a studious black student at UW. And now you are lumped in as just a black student. Unable to prioritize your education.

      Imagine being a black student. Being seen as a black student. Being defined by your pigmentation. And not as an individual.

      This is what racism looks like.

    • rightallthetime

      Think about it, who wants to hire the incompetent. Sorry you’re having a bad day but I’ll pass you anyway. Let the sucker that hires you deal with it.

    • Fed Up

      lol

    • Kavian Darkain

      POC Should be OFFENDED!

      Does these Universities think POC need Special Grading” to succeed? And is it not Racist, in itself, to think that?

      POC are Human Beings who needs to be RESPECTED like any Other Human being! And this “Special Grading”, WILL only lead to dehumanizing them!

    • horselady3

      That would make them unqualified employees, and who would want to hire someone unqualified? It would make their degree worthless and meaningless.That would hurt all talented intelligent blsck students who actually learned and earned their degree. That would actually promote racism.

    • MikeMarkCA

      Pathetic. White students are out protesting should their scores be scripted? Or do you think it’s just too hard for blacks to do what whites can do?
      They can’t even see how their pandering of blacks is racist and demeaning.

    • Cheney

      The university is not doing enough to help these noble students. Why they cannot be granted a degree directly so they can have more time to fight for their equal right?

    • Pak Fung

      If I was a college student here, I would now self-identify as black…

    • Cheney

      A good news is the government is adopting systematic methods to help those noble students.
      California legislators just passed Prop.16 to overturn Prop-209 to allow race as a factor for college admission and public employment. Because Prop-209 says as below and it is not good enough to help them.
      Now it depends on California voters to make the final decision, No on Prop.16 to keep Prop-209, or Yes on prop.16 to overturn Prop.209? Let’s see how will CA voters act.

      Prop.209 says:
      The state shall not discriminate against, or grant preferential treatment to, any individual or group on the basis of race, sex, color, ethnicity, or national origin in the operation of public employment, public education, or public contracting.

    • Mark Byler

      They should absolutely be graded differently. They are different on both intelligence and cultural factors. We must correct for the norm. Otherwise, it will not be fair. Nothing will change unless everything is fair.

    • russell santangelo

      This is a wonderful idea. Make entry a breeze with affirmative action, Give them all passing grades with n effort on their part. Then give them government jobs.

    • Leaderboy

      Yes I’m really going to hire some of those idiot students for a job.

    • ZionstsControlYou

      You can’t solve racism with more racism.

    • Bill Shepard

      Participation diploma???

    • Robert Bluestone

      Pure insanity…..this University is gutless.

    • Elgin Carver

      Separate but equal?

    • rickconner

      It is not uncommon to find high school graduates that cannot make change. Now that has been extended to college. What a wonderful contribution to society these kids will make.
      They know how to organize a burn and loot session but don’t know how to build anything. Just freaking great.

    • David

      I would be offended if I were black. They are basically saying that blacks are incapable of performing on the same level as any other race, so cut them some slack. Yeah, that will really bring them up in the world…….

    • Angry Rapscallion

      Another example of Black Supremacy. One set of rules for them….another set for everyone else. Stop enabling failure.

    • Jack Hunsucker

      What these “so called smart people” do not grasp is this is racist. Or they think blacks are to stupid to pass their courses. Who does this help? Nobody. Anybody who thinks this is a good thing or ok with it is a retard

    • Justanaveragejoeinsc

      What they are proving is George Wallace was right all along.

    • Debbie

      This is a some absolute bull. If black students want grade, they should work for them as hard as other students. Other students have to make time for their extracurricular activities and black students should have to do the same. What is wrong with you people who suggest that black people should not have to compete equally with their white, asian and hispanic peers to get their grades. They should not get a free pass and should practice time management skills and learn that time management is an important skill to use for the rest of their lives.

    • Debra

      jesus are you hearing this. when do they or where did they get that idea. Are they saying their Brains are different ? then my daughter who has olive skin should be consider…do you have to have Black blood or skin only for this crazy idea.

    • Allen Renche

      So, if true, this is acknowledging that blacks are inferior and can’t measure up to other races?
      So, if true, they would have to be given “black diplomas”, which of course would be worth less than white ones. Could a black that wanted to succeed opt to be graded like a white, and get a “white diploma”?

      All this is too surreal. Some of us have lost their minds.

    • Gregory J. Golda

      This feels like 100% grade A Russian bullshit.

    • Matthew Lawliss

      well, this is racist.

    • Highlandhuntress

      Basically the college and Liberals are saying black students aren’t strong enough or smart enough to face adversity and learn at the same time. That’s just wonderful! Democrats are still saying they aren’t equal to white people. Wake up people this is backhanded compliment.

    • doc_who_cuts

      affirmative action = racism. undeniable.

    • T0m0

      The valedictorian of every college should be black.
      The salutatorians of every college should be black.
      Whites should all be graded below all blacks.
      On campus, all whites shoul dhave to look down when a black person passed them.
      We should make all blacks feel like they have the whip and the horse and all whites are in the fields.
      All companies should have the word black in their titles,
      All awards shows should have black in their titles.
      All professional sports teams should be all black, because they are so much more talented than we are, instead of the 80-85% you see in the NFL and the NBA.
      We are not doing enough to make them feel better about themselves.
      All white supporters of BLM should have a BLM tattoo placed on their foreheads to show their support and so when they go to prison for breaking our law, it will be easier for everytone to identify them.
      Muhammad was a slave holder.

    • Servite Omak

      just give them degrees when they apply for college, should free up space for real students then

    • Joe

      I’ll never hire a UW grad.

    • kcir321

      That’s fine , everybody will know their grades and degrees are fake

    • T0m0

      That means it is ‘Special Ed’ and they should have government support for everything and we shoud pay.
      A Democrat’s wet dream is to give everyone special status so we will be completely at thier mercy.
      We can all give up and suck at their big droopy tit.

    • Robert Serna

      the university of washington should be defunded. the dean and every professor supporting this crap fired for incompetence!

    • Un

      There ya go….blacks can not compete in the real world with Whites!!!! 🤣
      So they need to rig the world to lower the standards for them 🤣
      All this time I thought blacks were as smart as everyone else…..
      Guess I was wrong….I’ll talk slower to blacks now so they don’t get offended by my massively higher WHITE IQ 🤣

    • Storm

      You mean they are going to treat black students as stupid or inferior so they get brakes in grades like the developmentally handicapped do? Isn’t this systemic racism by pure definition? The excuse they need time to protest is ridiculous. Black students are every bit as intelligent as whites or any other race.

    • Hawkeye

      guess this means they’ll no longer have to spell their name right to get a Degree!!!!!

    • Herbert_Philbrick

      Great…. white snowflakes have to earn a degree… black students don’t.

      A black student will receive a degree written in crayon with no two syllable words..l so they can share it with friends and “famblee”.

    • dootypooty

      Instead, just have blacks show up and hand them a BA in gender studies or race relations. Why should they have to attend classes at all?

    • Nunya Bisnus

      Bet the Black students there are real proud at being labeled as incompetent fools who need to be made to think they are equal to Whites, Latinos and Asians. Is it any wonder that other races question the intelligence of Blacks with decisions like this?

      Perhaps Blacks should stand up and demand that they be treated the same as everyone else, as equals. But I doubt that will happen, free and easy seems to be what the majority of young Blacks prefer along with a lack of accountability.

      But hey, Black Lives Matter except when they are murdered by other Blacks. Then it is okay.

    • Wow really! It is funny that George Washington Carver did all he did and he had to work and study at the same level as whites at the time. These Educators these days have no idea how to teach or what the truth is when it comes to Edu. This is a crock of crap. Liberal BS is all it all is. The Socialist are knocking at our door and want to make everything a joke.

    • Just keep them dumb and pass them on… Way to go UW!

    • James O’Connor

      Wherever you set the bar, that’s what people will strive for. UW is doing a grave disservice to these students. THIS is what I would call systemic racism – expecting that black students are unable to meet the same standards as everyone else. They are setting them up for failure in life, and for society.

    • Peter Draggin

      What dumbfucks!

    • honkycracker

      These people are too dumb to work in education.

    • Avis Hatcher-Puzzo

      Nicole McNichols, UW Psychology Professor, white person. “The blacks”didn’t ask for this, she did, and got UW Senior Director of Media Relations Victor Balta another white person, to go along with it. NO ONE asked the black students OR their parents who sent them to that school what THEY wanted. STOP assuming that because it says BLACK its actually initiated or run by black people….of course the picture over the headline is BLACK people, would you have read it or responded so vehemently to it, if it was a picture of white people? NO of course not. Lastly, this sentence, “Students at the University of Washington are demanding that black students”, which does not mean that BLACK students demanded anything. It would have said “Black students……demand that THEY”. Once again, white people jumped into a story USING black people There is no way a black student today is going to spend all that money at a university to NOT get the best grades they can to get the best job and life they can afterwards. This is white guilt, white privilege, RACIST thinking that black people are stupid or haven’t been handling racism their entire lives and IN SPITE of that they got into this worthless school, or they just flat out don’t want to teach them, while pandering to BLM and other social causes. This is just obnoxious, moving on….

    • UnhappyVoter

      Official racism. They can no longer legally receive and federal financing or support.

    • Gadsdenpatriot

      And just like that, the world will think differently about black UW graduates

    • Phil Wells

      So when these “special” students get to the real world should their raises and promotions be based on the color of their skin as well?

    • Nightjar

      I agree that black students should be graded differently.

      A casual glance at the intellectual development of sub-Saharan Africa compared with that of Asia and European during the last 6000 years speaks volumes.

    • LoriCJ

      And they wonder why all good Doctors and Medical personnel are coming from India and Far East.

    • Ben Around

      The most difficult exam will be the first job. I’ve heard enough from employers to know those graduates will come in and learn that there is such a thing as failure.

    • Jackie Thurston

      This is completely unfair to the white students that attend this college. Black students should not be treated any different than white students. Test scores for blacks should be the same as test scores for whites!!!!!!! No favouritism

    • Freedom’sBell

      The soft bigotry of low expectations isn’t so soft. Every UofW POC graduate will be tainted by this bigotry.

    • Christopher Harper

      Here we go AGAIN with one of “these” sites🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄

    • mtcrow4

      Just give them a diploma and call it even. If they want to be a doctor or lawyer, just pin that on the diploma.

    • mtcrow4

      I remember in college the black players all took courses at the High School that was associated with the college. Driving, shop, home ec, were some of the courses, and than there were some that were just made up. They had to have at least a 1.6 avg. And most just barely made it.

    • John Blythe

      If I interviewed two applicants from this school, both have graduated with the same GPA, one white, one black. After reading this artical, I would hire the white applicant for the fact he earned his grade without special treatment and coddling.

    • Justanaveragejoeinsc

      What they are saying is George Wallace was right all along, that blacks just are not capable of competing with whites.

    • Marilyn Stern

      If I were black I would be insulted. But that is me. The one gift Obama’s black half bestowed on his people was the gift of “arrogance.” I see that arrogance every day and how much it has hurt the many black people I know, and love.

    • John Johnson

      More Division. Catering to the Lazy. Always Using Cop-Out Excuses, Blame Others. Not There to Get an Education. Stop Interfering With Those Who Want a Education!

    • Hoosier Steve

      What idiot would hire such a graduate?

    • Nick Danger

      Let’s face it, black students are less capable. They can’t do it.

    • So the “University” is calling Blacks…STUPID??? or just different?? And is that ok?

    • vamike999

      Sorry guys this looks like Russian propaganda. Where is the source of any of this? Everything in this paper seems pretty slanted to Russia.

    • disqus_vedYJCV2Gf

      so basically the students are agreeing with the new democratic party’s belief that students of color aren’t capable to hold their own! well I don’t agree, all students should be graded on the same scale, all students had what it took to get themselves to college and to grade them on a lower scale is an insult, and they should also see it that way, don’t need a free ride!

    • attackslack

      After seeing this why would any potential employer hire a black graduate of UW, where my daughter had graduated?

    • LotsaAquaNet

      The very definition of “dumbing down”! I hope I never have one of these students as a future doctor, nurse, carpenter, architect, attorney, pastor, instructor, car mechanic, cop, …………. SMH

    Americas

    Associated Press Stylebook: lowercase ‘whites’ and uppercase ‘Blacks’

    New YorkThe Associated Press Stylebook, an influential directive on English usage in the industry, announced on June 19 that it would use the spelling of Black with an uppercase. On Monday the news agency announced that it would capitalize the word "Black" but not "white".

    Crime spikes by more than 500 percent in Seattle’s Marxist utopia

    SeattleFollowing weeks of violence and anarchy, CHOP (formerly CHAZ) was finally dismantled by Seattle police, but only after BLM activists threatened to occupy Mayor Durkan's luxury home. The CHOP area of downtown Seattle registered a 525 percent spike in crime before the barricades came down.

    Shocking video: BLM protester shoots elderly white driver

    Provo, UtahOn Tuesday, a BLM protester shot an elderly white driver with a handgun. Initial system media reports referred to the shooting of the driver as "possible" gun fire in Provo, Utah.

    Young people contribute to highest single day Corona spike in US

    In the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests, a record number of new Coronavirus cases have been registered in the United States in a single day. Asymptomatic young people - those who demonstrated by ignoring social distancing and masks - may have been helping to fuel the fresh spike.

    Trump under pressure: How the Deep State tries to manipulate White House policy

    WashingtonCurrently, US President Donald Trump, who wants to be re-elected in November this year, is under enormous pressure. The split in US society as well as among the elite is evident not only in the current Black Lives Matter protests, but also in US foreign policy.

    Scientific research on IQ riles anti-racists

    Since the fatal police operation against the African American George Floyd in May, the entire Western world has been hit by an anti-racism movement. In the United States in particular, the alleged fight against discrimination is gaining momentum.

    What is happening in the US is a colour revolution in the true sense

    The Democrats and the rest of the DC establishment are using the weakest sections of society to mobilize opinion against President Donald Trump for the election.

    US mega-corporations donate almost $2 billion to BLM

    The Black Lives Matter movement will be funded by billions of dollars in the future, thanks to the largesse of US mega corporations. The "systemically oppressed" can now count on the most powerful support in the world, suggesting that it is not a grassroots movement.

    What defunding the police really means

    A black American is a thousand times more likely to be killed by another black American than by a police officer of any race. This sad fact has not stopped calls in the US for defunding the police.

    Better than taking a knee? Police chief lies on the ground

    The chief of police in Webster, Massachusetts, decided to lie face down on the ground, hands behind his back, to pay tribute to George Floyd and the black community in the United States.

    Go to archive